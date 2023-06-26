My legacies in Ondo North will outlive me —Senator Borroffice

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The immediate past Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial district, Ondo state, Prof. Ajayi Borroffice, has said that his 12 years of legacies in office, will outlive him.

Borroffice, who was Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, said this in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He noted that ” the countless impacts and enduring legacies I have enacted in the areas of employment, empowerment, infrastructure and attraction of government agencies to Ondo North senatorial district will stand the test of time.

“For the past 12 years, I have had the rare opportunity to represent the esteemed people of Ondo North Senatorial District across three different Assemblies: the 7th, 8th, and 9th.

“This privilege has offered me the platform to make enormous impacts in the lives of my constituents, an honour I do not take lightly.

“From the very moment, I was elected into the Senate in 2011 till this moment of bowing out, my dedication to service remained firm and unwavering.

“As a federal lawmaker, I discharged my duties in the core areas of representation, lawmaking and oversight with due diligence and great commitment.

“I sponsored many Bills and the Bill that birthed the establishment of the Defense Space Administration Agency is one of such landmark Bills.

” I have ensured the implementation of many constituency projects and facilitated the establishment of many federal government agencies in Ondo North. Today, these agencies have their offices and staff in Ondo North.

“The agencies include the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology – Ikare Akoko, Advanced Aerospace Centre – Oka Akoko, National Biotechnology Development Centre – Ebo Iwaro Oka, National Board of Technology Incubation – Oka Akoko and the regional office of the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology, NILEST.

” I have facilitated the construction of Ultra modern Skills Acquisition Centres in Ifon, Owo, Ikaram, Ikare and Oka Akoko. Ongoing construction of Vocational training facility in Iyara in Akoko Southeast LG. Trained hundreds of constituents in fashion, leather technology, cosmetology, welding works and other areas. Ensured the establishment of Biofuel ethanol plant, Cashew processing and Garri processing facilities.

“These interventions have consequently improved the lives of our constituents and created a brighter future for our people.

“Furthermore, I have facilitated the construction of modern school classrooms across communities Ondo North Senatorial District. Modern hospitals have also been built in Supare Akoko, Irun Akoko, Oka Akoko, Arigidi and other parts of Ondo North.

“To ensure the sustenance of these hospitals, I brokered a partnership with the Federal Medical Centre, Owo to operate the hospitals. I am glad the partnership is huge success.

The traditional institutions and our revered monarchs were also supported. I built palaces, renovated palaces and supported royal activities.

“In Ondo North, for many years, I maintained about 100 aides, both statutory and non-statutory, representative of the 72 wards in the senatorial district. I was appointed Chief of Staff, 7 Special Advisers, 12 Senior Special Assistants, 11 Special Assistants and 41 Personal Assistants.

“. The journey has been challenging, but it has also been incredibly rewarding. I am confident that the seeds we have sown together will continue to bear fruit, and the legacy of service and dedication will endure.

Borroffice thanked “the people of Ondo North senatorial district for massively voting for me thrice and for supporting me at all times.