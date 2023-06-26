My journey as marketer fueled by passion, hard work – Maureen Chisomebi

By Rita Okoye

In the dynamic and competitive landscape of real estate, delivering outstanding customer service is essential.

Clients embark on significant financial and emotional investments when buying or selling properties, and their experience can be greatly influenced by the level of service they receive.

Maureen Chisomebi, founder of Abuja based real estate company, Fairview Realty has averred that she goes above and beyond when it comes to excellent customer service.

“One of the cornerstones of my strategy is providing excellent customer service. I put a high priority on providing an outstanding experience for my clients throughout the marketing process by paying close attention to their needs, acting quickly on their requests, and communicating frequently. I establish a reputation as a marketer who genuinely cares about customer satisfaction by going above and beyond expectations and ensuring a seamless and individualised experience.

In my pursuit of becoming a top marketer, I remain committed to continuous learning and improvement. I have established myself as one of the top marketers in the real estate industry. My journey is fueled by passion, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional results for my clients”.

Chisomebi the Mass communications graduate of Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State stated that studying the course sparked her interest in effective communication.

“Studying Mass Communication at the Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State sparked my interest in effective communication, a skill that has remained with me since primary school. Completing distinguished Mass Communication courses provided me with a thorough understanding of the field and prepared me for future success. Notably, “Communication Theories and Practice” broadened my understanding of how messages are transmitted and interpreted, whereas “Journalism and New Media” sharpened my writing skills and highlighted how technology shapes media’s future. In addition, “Public Relations and Strategic Communication” offered invaluable insights into managing public perception and cultivating positive stakeholder relationships, while “Mass Media and Society” investigated the profound influence of media ethics on public opinion and social change.

I had no idea that the skills I had learned in Mass Communication would come in handy in the real estate industry. The art of effective communication became a critical component of my approach, allowing me to convey property information, market conditions, and pricing strategies in a way that clients could understand. Using my storytelling skills, I write captivating property descriptions that go beyond listing features and paint a vivid picture of the lifestyle and possibilities each property provides. This sparks potential buyers’ imaginations, creating a deeper emotional connection and increasing their desire to make available properties their own”.

Speaking further, the revered realtor who is known to close top deals explained how she has had 155,000 transactions under her belt.

“With a track record of over 155,000 successful transactions, my goal is to position myself as a leading marketer in the real estate industry. I embarked on this journey by dedicating myself to mastering the market. I invest substantial time and effort in understanding industry trends, market conditions, and emerging opportunities, establishing myself as a trusted authority who can offer valuable insights to clients and colleagues.

I understand the significance of developing a strong personal brand to stand out among competitors. I have established myself as a go-to expert in real estate marketing through consistent messaging, engaging content, and a professional online presence.

A comprehensive marketing strategy tailored to my target audience and business goals is critical for success. To reach and engage my target audience, I identify the most effective marketing channels, such as social media platforms, online portals, and networking events. I increase my visibility and position myself as a top marketer by following a well-planned strategy.

In the ever-changing world of real estate marketing, innovation is essential. I am open to new and innovative techniques, utilising technology, virtual tours, drone photography, and other creative strategies to showcase properties in captivating ways. I distinguish myself and leave a lasting impression on clients and industry professionals by staying ahead of the curve.

I cultivate worthwhile connections within the sector because I understand the value of having a strong network. Through industry events, networking groups, and partnerships, I interact with powerful people, other real estate professionals, and potential clients. This broadens my audience and helps me succeed overall”.