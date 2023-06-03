‘My favorite Arsenal player’, Sanwo-Olu hosts Bukayo Saka; gets signed jersey

By Efosa Taiwo

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has hosted Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka who is in Lagos state on vacation.

Saka, who is of Nigeria descent, had recently sent the local football community in the country into frenzy when a video of him strolling the street of Lagos surfaced on the internet.

The English international is on a short-term vacation in Nigeria after which he will return to England ahead of the UEFA Nations League and pre-season tournaments.

An excited Sanwo-Olu, while receiving Saka at the State House, Marina, revealed the 21-year-old is his favorite Arsenal player.

The Governor disclosed he is an Arsenal fan while noting how proud he is of their ‘inspiring’ run in the Premier league.

He wrote, “Exciting day at the State House, Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favorite @Arsenal player, Star Boy Bukayo Saka. @BukayoSaka87.

“I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka Jersey.

“As a proud #Gunner, I’m incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team.

“Their determination has motivated many and shown us the power of youth. We’re committed to bringing that same spirit to grassroots football in Lagos.

“Together, let’s create opportunities for our talented young players.

“Thank you for visiting me Bukayo and I look forward to next season. #COYG.”