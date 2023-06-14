My daughter was bullied in school because of me – Davido

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has spoken out about how being famous has had a negative impact on those close to him, particularly his children, nieces, and nephews.

He made this known while featuring as a guest in a recent episode on ABtalks podcast.

According to the singer, fame comes with its good and bad side, adding that he has been a recipient of both outcomes.

The OBO crooner said that his family also gets to be affected by his fame, recounting an experience where his nephew and nieces had to switch schools because of the treatment they got on account of them being related to him.

The singer added that his own daughter was once bullied in school for being his daughter.

“I would lie to you if I say I don’t like fame. I mean it has its good and bad parts. I get anything I want with this face and with this smile but it gets stressful too cos it affects the private aspect of my life and my family.

“Like my dad will just send me something on the blog, like ‘what’s this?’, and I am like, ‘it’s a lie, don’t worry about that.’

“And even things I do affect my family. Anything I do as Davido will affect my family just like my sister had to move her kids out of some school because everyone knew this is Davido’s nephew and niece and it was weird because of how people treated them, so now they are in different schools, and when they know they are related to me, it is always crazy.

“My daughter was even getting bullied in school cos she was my daughter….so fame has good sides but also bad sides.”