My administration completes 31km of roads within 7months – Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that his administration has completed 31kilometres of road in less than seven months.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Sunday stated that another 17 kilometres are ongoing and at various stages of completion.

Governor Adeleke while speaking on arriving Osogbo, the state capital from Abuja, said additional 30kilometres of road have been listed for construction/reconstruction with work slated to start any moment.

According to the Governor, “Our administration is paying close attention to the upgrade of Osun roads as a way of jumpstart the state economy.

” Osun suffers badly due to bad roads, failing bridges and culvets. Our township roads are in bad state across the thread senatorial districts. Business cannot boom if road network are in such terrible state.

” So from day one, my focus among others has been on infrastructure upgrade. I am happy to report that 31 kilometers are done already. But the target is about 100 kilometers before the end of the year”, the Governor noted.

Corroborating the Governor, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Engr Bashir Bello said “the 31 kilometers of roads are spread across the 30 local governments and the Area office. The choice of the reconstructed roads are based on local consultation and utility values of such roads to the local economy.

“I can confirm to you that we have indeed completed 31 kilometers in the last seven or so months. This can be verified.

“17 kilometers of roads are also ongoing. These are in various stages of completion. We are speeding up work on those new roads to increase our completed kilometers before long.

“Aside the 17km, we have also listed out another 30 kilometers. The selection and survey process have been completed and we hope to start work as soon as soon as possible.

“Beside the road construction, the government is given quick intervention to some bad section of roads that require urgent attention. Construction of large drainage that can contain flooding of ogo Oluwa mainroad are under construction”, the PS stated.