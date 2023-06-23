Mutfwang sets c’ittee to review illegal employment, appoints more advisers

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has approved the constitution of a 15-Man committee to review the last employment exercise in the state civil service by the immediate past administration. This came as the governor made some additional appointments, naming Letep Dabang as Special Adviser, Political Affairs.

Dabang, a former State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, defected to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and was the Director General of the Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo campaign organisation.

The Secretary to the Government of the State, Samuel Jatau in a statement in Jos on Thursday said: “The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has approved the appointment of the following: Letep Dabang, Special Adviser, Political Affairs; Dr. Raymond Juryit, Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Board; Danlami Jelka, General Manager, Plateau Investment & Property Company, PIPC; Pirfa Tyem, Special Adviser, Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Dr. Dominic Datong, Director General, Plateau State Information, Communication & Technology Development Agency, PICTDA. All the appointments are with immediate effect.

“Similarly, the Governor has approved the constitution of a 15-Man Committee to review the recent employment exercise in the state civil service with the following membership: Dr. Ishaya Agaldo Chairman, Rev. John Adaji, Prof.Patricia Lar, Danjuma Usman, Zakari Abdul, Timothy Gopep, Pwajok Mang, Alex Chup, Ruth Biangten, Rebecca Kumbut, Nuhu Abok, representative of Ministry of Justice, representative of Teachers’ Service Commission, representative of Civil Service Commission and Danjuma Damenkyap, Secretary.”