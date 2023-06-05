Muslims pay money, buy motorcycles to free abducted Christian worshippers

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The 16 abducted church worshippers, who remained in captivity in Kaduna State, were released by their abductors on Sunday after the Muslim community paid money and bought a motorcycle for the bandits.

It will be recalled that 40 worshippers were abducted by bandits at Bege Baptist Church, Madala near Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State during a Sunday service on May 7, 2023.

Some had managed to escape and returned home, leaving the remaining 16 in the hands of the bandits.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Kaduna State, Rev John Hayab, told journalists in Kaduna, yesterday, that they were full of gratitude to the Muslim community in the area, who had assisted before the captives regained freedom.

He said: “The Muslim community where the worshippers were abducted contributed money and bought a motorcycle as part of the ransom required for the release of their Christian brothers and sisters in captivity.

“This goes to show good, caring and sincere neighbours that practically showed concern to the plight of their brothers and sisters that were abducted and their sincere wish that they return home to live together with them in peace and harmony.

“The exemplary life shown by the Muslim community in Madala should be emulated by all in other parts of the state for a united and peaceful coexistence that is needed for the overall development of the state.

“The Muslim community has shown that one does not need to be educated before doing the needful. Nigerians from all walks of life should be their brother’s keepers in order to eliminate all forms of insecurity in every part of the country.”

The 16 freed worshippers have reunited with their families while those with injuries are in hospital receiving treatment.