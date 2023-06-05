Home » News » Muslim, Christian Organisations urge NLC, TUC to shelve planned strike action
News

June 5, 2023

Muslim, Christian Organisations urge NLC, TUC to shelve planned strike action

Subsidy removal

…Says Payment of 12 Trillion Naira to few Cabals ridiculous, insensitive

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Group under the umbrella of Muslim League of Nigeria (TML) has called on Nigeria Labour Congress ,Trade Union Congress  and other labour unions to shelve the planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Wednesday in protest of the pronouncement made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol.

The group also urged Nigerians, especially the workers across the 36 states of the country to consider the long term merit  of removing the fuel subsidy above the demerits.

According to the Muslim group, the payment of over 12 Trillion Naira on Subsidy to few cabals under guise of subsidy over the  past 4 years  was not only ridiculous, but insensitive to economic realities.

“As a group of  religious leaders, it is our duty and responsibility to ensure we always pray for progress and development of our country as well as  messages of  peace and unity to  our adherents.”The group stated .

In a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Muslim League of Nigeria (TML), Sheikh Musa El Yakoob

and Mallam Mustapha Harris, the group said,”We can’t fold our arm and pretend all is well, when we see impending tension and crisis brewing  that are capable of destroying the existing peace.

“We are not unaware that Nigerians  continue to writhe in agony over sudden  hike in the pump price of petrol and soaring  cost of  good and services due to the removal of fuel subsidy.”

Similarly, Forum of Nigerian Christian Leaders(FNCL) also called on labour unions to consider the economic implications of embarking on nationwide protest on Wednesday.

In the statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Pastor James Adeleke; Vice Chairman ,Pastor Moses Onuoha

Secretary ,Pastor Eziekel Kanyip and Asst. Secretary ,Pastor Garba Dickson,the Christian group urged President Tinubu  to convey an enlarged stakeholders meeting with markers; entrepreneurs, labour unions and other pressure groups  to discuss and reach  amicable resolutions on the matter.”

“We reliably gathered that the NLC insisted on the announced plans to down tools from Wednesday, if the pump price is not reversed, but are appealing to  the unions to consider exhausting all tools of lobbying and negotiation to avoid subsequent hardship the strike action will cost the country.

“While we appeal to President Tinubu to remain focused and committed to his campaign promises ,we are calling on him to see the labour unions more as partners than enemies”.

