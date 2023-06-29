Music saved my life – Afrobeats singer, 8th Wonda

By Ezra Ukanwa

Fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Nnamdi Christian Asiabaka, professionally known as 8th Wonda has revealed that music saved his life.

8th Wonda revealed this during an interview with our correspondent, stating that if not for music, he wondered what else he would be doing.

The singer first stormed the scene as a hypeman and created a new wave of skit makers.

In his comeback as a musical Artiste, 8th Wonda who is the pioneer signee of the IJ Music record label, recently released his first hit single “Finally,” produced by legendary hitmaker Masterkraft and accompanied by an official video.

Recounting his experience, he said he found purpose in doing music. The hit single (Finally), is an electrifying ‘masterpiece’ that deploys the trending ‘Amapiano’ beat, which has received massive streams across musical platforms since its release.

“I kinda grew up a loner, you know, and in a crazy environment. It was hell on the streets, no lies, and music was just my way out and when I think of the many people who are not as privileged, it tells me I shouldn’t mess this up and that’s been my fuel since day one. So yea, music saved my life, it makes me come alive and I don’t know what else I’d be doing,” he said.

Asked what inspires his sound, the 26-year-old singer and songwriter, 8th Wonder said his sound is inspired by his experience, as well as the musical projects of his colleagues in the industry. “To be honest, as long as there’s great music in the world, I will always be inspired.”

“A lot of people inspire me in the Nigerian industry. I won’t say it’s just one person, but I can’t deny that some Afrobeats artistes are defying odds and putting the country on the map, but I would say any artiste being original and giving it their all and never quitting: these types of artistes are my biggest inspiration,” further stated the Finally crooner.

The Lagos-based Artiste hinted that while he has a lot of artistes on his wishlist for a collaboration, he would be dishing out more hits “and when the time and energy is right, you all will see.”

According to him, IJ Music is his new family and the CEO, Ambassador Henry Chekwube Okafor (Ike Jerusalem), is a business mogul and a philanthropist who wants to elevate many talented artists through his record label. “He’s someone I have the utmost respect for and hope to learn from, and I’m happy we are doing this. I’m happy our paths crossed.”