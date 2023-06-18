MURIC congratulates Yau Darazo, Ribadu, others on special advisers’ appointments

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has congratulated the eight newly appointed special advisers, commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for picking suitable technocrats for the portfolios.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Executive Director of the organisation, Professor Ishaq Akintola, as he said the appointment would allay the fears of those who have criticised a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Akintola said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday appointed eight special advisers: Mallam Yau Shehu Darazo (Political and Intergovernmental Affairs); Olu Verheijen (Energy), Former EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu (Security) Zachaeus Adedeji (Revenue), John Uwajumogu (Industry, Trade and Investment), Dr Salma Anas (Health), Mr Dele Alake (Special Duties, Communications and Strategy) and Mr Wale Edun (Special Adviser, Monetary Policies).

“We felicitate with the appointees and wish them successful tenures. We urge each appointee to exhibit dedication to duty and loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They must also ensure that opinions passed to Mr President are people-friendly.

“This new appointment must be a soothing balm for those who had expressed fears about a Muslim-Muslim ticket. It was thought that this administration will favour Muslims only but it has not been so and will never be so. President Tinubu did not run a Muslim-only government as a two-term governor of Lagos State. He has not changed. His administration will be all-inclusive.

“It is noteworthy that five Christians were appointed special advisers yesterday (Uwajumogu, Adedeji, Edun, Alake and Verheijen) while three Muslims also emerged in the new administration (Darazo, Ribadu and Salma). Four among the eight special advisers may also have been from the Yoruba ethnic group. This information is important because of the well-known avowed merchants of misinformation in our midst who are always out to attack any Muslim president.

“While Muslims may be tempted to complain against this ratio 5:3 composition and other ethnicities may want to kick against the ratio 4:4 in favour of Yoruba vis a vis other tribes, we advocate patience because this is still an ongoing process. We should not count our eggs while they are still being hatched.

“In particular, we advise Yoruba Muslims who have always been marginalised in appointment matters by previous federal administrations not to jump the gun. All four appointments churned up yesterday as special advisers for Yorubas appear to be Christians (Zachaeus Adedeji, Henry Dele Alake, Wale Edun and Ms. Olubukola Arowolo Verheijen) but it is too early to raise issues at this time.

“Meanwhile Muslims in the region are anxiously waiting to see how many Muslims will be among Tinubu’s six ministers from the South West? All six Yoruba ministers appointed by Obasanjo were Christians. Ditto in the days of Jonathan until the Muslims went to Aso Rock to protest two years after. But even then he only gave them two ministers out of six. Will it be business as usual under Tinubu? To be fair to Yoruba Muslims or not to be fair? That is the question.

“Muslims in Taraba State who constitute more than 60% of the population but who have always been shortchanged in ministerial appointments are also waiting anxiously for the name of the next minister from the state.

“But one thing we cannot take from Tinubu is his uncommon ability to identify skills. Our new president is a skill hunter primus inter pares. That is why none of the new appointments announced yesterday can be rubbished because they all have extensive experience and track records in their individual industries. Inclusivity is the only factor that critics can bring up but Tinubu may be able to joggle with that in coming appointments.”