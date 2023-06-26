Murder of 2 policemen: Bizman raises alarm over plot to truncate investigation

By Evelyn Usman

A Lagos-based businessman, Kamorudeen Lamina, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by some individuals to truncate investigations into the murder of two policemen in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, calling on Police authorities to probe further, with a view to bringing the sponsors to book.

Already, the Police have arrested five persons in connection with the killing of the policemen, two months ago.

But Lamina, who addressed newsmen, yesterday in Ikeja, Lagos, alleged that rather than allow the Police continue with their investigation, some persons were making attempts to use him to blackmail the Police and some traditional rulers in Ikorodu.

He said: “Some people are trying to cover up the killing and truncate investigation into it, by resorting to blackmailing the police and some influential people,using my name. If anyone knows the killers, he should assist the Police in their investigation rather than resort to blackmail.

“I have received several calls from Nigeria and overseas of a report by a blogger, who accused me of arresting the wrong people. I am not a policeman and I don’t have anything to do with the arrest of those fingered in the death of the two policemen. The Police must have had enough evidence before they arrested and charged the suspects to court.

“I have never evaded police invitation due to the nature of my job and I have contacted the Investigating Police Officer, IPO. He denied linking me to anybody who killed the policemen,” Lamina stated.