Mudashiru Obasa’s war agenda, By Ochereome Nnanna

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is on a war footing. He has just been unanimously re-elected for the third time as Speaker. As an inner chamber member of the Bola Tinubu political family, his declared legislative agenda can rightly be read as Tinubu’s new agenda for Lagos after losing the presidential election in the state.

Tinubu’s Lagos is different from what we see in other states. For instance, the governor (whoever he is) does not have freedom of vision. He can only take initiatives within the script already written for him. And so, one would expect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to seek Tinubu’s support before asking Muhammadu Buhari to send in the Army to quell the Lekki Toll Gate protests on October 20, 2020.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly is one of the checks planted to keep the Governor strictly within his defined track. Any deviation could get him impeached. For Obasa to earn the privilege of emerging as Speaker for three consecutive times, he is definitely a Tinubu favourite. When he talks, it pays to listen if you live in Lagos. Unlike the Governor who is bound by residual executive etiquette to at least pretend inclusiveness, Obasa has no such encumbrance.

So, he has come out to say it as it is. He has made it clear that the ethnic profiling that Tinubu’s political group used to save itself from being booted out of power in the just-concluded general elections will now become official policy which he will zealously drive as the head of the legislature. Listen to him after he was recently sworn in:

“Lagos is a Yoruba land as against the assertions of some people that it is a no man’s land. Therefore, part of our legislative agenda is to ensure the translation of laws passed by this House to the Yoruba language.”

So far, so good, except for the clear mischief of inferring that “some people” say Lagos is a “no man’s land”. This phrase has become an evil handle to justify ethnic profiling. Who is arguing with Obasa over the ethnic patrimony of Lagos? And who is disputing the intention to translate the law into the natural language of the locality, so long as the constitutionally-required English version is available? The main rankling part of his speech was where he said:

“There would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles, and we will reverse all that are reversible to protect the interest of the indigenes.”

This is a declaration of intention to implement the noises that political thugs made during the elections as they asked non-indigene (especially Ndi Igbo) residents of Lagos to abandon their legitimately and hard-earned property and “leave” Lagos.

We have heard Obasa’s declaration. We are waiting to see how he and his cohorts will proceed. While we wait, let them be reminded that all Nigerians (and even non-Nigerians) anywhere in Nigeria have the constitutional right to settle and live as law abiding citizens in any part of Nigeria, own property, associate with any group, vote and be voted for, be protected by the law enforcement agencies and given justice by the law courts.

Unless Mudashiru Obasa and his cohorts have identified some properties which some non-indigenes acquired by land-grabbing in violation of the ownership rights of the indigenes, we are waiting to see how legitimately-acquired property of non-indigenes will be “reversed” and given to “indigenes” without violating the Constitution.

Perhaps, Mudashiru Obasa and his group believe that they violated the voting rights of a carefully-profiled ethnic group and got away with it. Now they want to seize people’s hard-earned sweat. It is one thing for you to stop me from voting at an election. But it is quite another thing to deprive me of my business and property. If you do this, you are taking away my citizenship rights as a Nigerian. You are driving me to the wall. You are taking away my humanity. You are daring me to do my worst. You want to throw me out of my house and expect to sleep soundly in yours. There is a limit you can push your luck at my expense.

Mudashiru Obasa needs to grow up before he accepts to sit in the high office of Speaker of a State House of Assembly, particularly that of a state like Lagos. Lagos has a history unlike any other state in Nigeria. It was our Federal Capital for 77 years. Oil and gas resources from my Abia State were sunk in developing this city-state. My part of Nigeria was neglected while our commonwealth was invested in the infrastructure of our former federal capital. These created the opportunities which all of us came to exploit.

If for any reason Mudashiru Obasa and his fellow travellers decide to revoke property belonging to non-indigenes in any part of Lagos, the rationale for that action must be fully and satisfactorily explained to the property owners. The property must fully be valuated and the owners satisfactorily compensated.

This thing called peace is a precious commodity. To buy and maintain it, there are prices to pay. There are rules to adhere to, and it requires an intelligent, matured, experienced and wise leadership to harness peace and use it to create progress which will benefit all. If you think because you have power you can rob Peter to pay Paul, good luck!

Most of the so-called indigenes that Mudashiru Obasa and his clique are purportedly fighting for willingly sold their property to willing buyers. After enjoying the money, they are now complaining. Mudashiru Obasa wants to ensure that they have their cake back after eating it.

Where are my groundnuts and popcorn?