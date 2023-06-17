MrFunny, Engraced Events embark on campus tour

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigeria’s award-winning content creator, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as MrFunny or Oga Sabinus, has collaborated with an event management company, Engraced Events and Entertainment, to host the popular skit-maker’s maiden campus tour.

The tour, which will be staged in seven campuses across Nigeria, is expected to thrill university students and youths and provide exciting entertainment.

In a chat, MrFunny said the tour is an avenue for brands to connect with their customers and young audience, adding, “We expect that we will be providing fun moments across various campuses in Nigeria and will be reaching thousands of students who reside on campus. I believe it’s an excellent opportunity for brands to connect with the students and for the young people on campus to also have an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Entertainment Executive and Founder of Engraced Events and Entertainment, Mr. Emmanuel Itoto, said that the tour would be one-of-a-kind and would build on the company’s vast experience garnered through years of producing campus events.

“We are also using the opportunity to spread a message against social vices such as drug abuse, violence and cultism. We believe that this is a perfect mix that provides a win-win situation for brands interested in partnering with our team on this project.”

Speaking further, MrFunny said “We have built expertise in hosting events over the years and promise an excellent outing during the tour across seven university campuses in Nigeria.

“We understand the demography and will be providing bespoke value to brands who want to engage with the youths. We also have extensive reach in the industry.”