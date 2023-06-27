Mothers should be cherished – Louis Eke, Gospel Singer

By Rita Okoye

Nigerian gospel singer Louis Eke has said that mothers should be cherished following their respective responsibilities at home.

He disclosed this on Tuesday when he spoke about his just released latest music project, titled Ezinne.

According to the graduate of Economics from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Ezinne is a track specially dedicated to mothers who have passed through thick and thin to build and uphold their homes.

“Ezinne is a song dedicated to all our mothers who have passed through thick and thin to build their homes. The song harnesses the outstanding roles of mothers in the family ranging from teachers, managers, housekeepers, Caregivers, chefs, and financial controllers. The song was written to recognize these salient qualities of mothers and to showcase how mothers are cherished. The song encourages all mothers out there passing through one hassle or the other to remain focused and resilient in their struggle as none of their efforts shall be futile.”

The multi-talented singer from Imo State further stated, “I lost my mum as a child, my interactions with good mothers in the absence of mine and how they invest all their being in the family made me produce Ezinne.

Again, I could remember when I was writing my last single titled Blessing for The Fathers, my daughter walked up to me and asked: “Daddy, is it only Fathers that God will bless?” I answered her no. After that conversation, I decided to release a song for our amazing mothers.”

Speaking on the impact he hopes to make through his gospel music, Louis Eke noted that he aims to through his songs inspire and encourage not just Christians but people of different faith.

“I want to to inspire and uplift individuals, offering encouragement during challenging times as the lyrics convey messages of hope, perseverance, and belief in God who can provide comfort and guidance. As some of my music is family-based, gospel music fosters a sense of unity and togetherness among families. It motivates listeners to come together as a community, support one another, and celebrate their shared faith,” he shared.

There are a lot of gospel artists in Nigeria, Louis Eke highlights what sets him apart from others and how he distinguishes himself.

“My fusion of genres and style of songs has a unique way of connecting with people. I do more conscious songs that are family centered. The songs give family members such as fathers, and mothers the strength and hope for a better future even as they struggle daily to make ends meet. My vocal ability is another distinguishing factor. I have been commended severally through the way I express emotions and convey the message through my voice. My performance skills, charismatic presence, captivating the audience with energy, passion, and connection to the music is a defining characteristic.”