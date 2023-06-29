Mother of teenager killed by police leads protest in France 

The mother of the 17-year-old boy killed in France led thousands of people to the streets of a Paris suburb on Thursday for a silent march in memory of her son killed by police during a traffic stop.

According to RFI, the protest was embarked upon after 40,000 police personnel are mobilised across the country in response to violent unrest that followed the shooting of the teen on Tuesday.

“No justice, no peace. Everyone hates the police!” The crowd shouted.

Nahel’s mother Mounia waved at the crowds from an open-top truck wearing a white t-shirt with the slogan “Justice for Nahel 27/06/23”.

The teenager was shot in the chest at point-blank range in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday in an incident captured on video that has revived long-standing concerns in France over police tactics.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said 170 security personnel had been injured in clashes with protesters overnight Wednesday that resulted in 180 arrests.

“This wasn’t about small protest. It was about a small group of people deciding to attack the symbols of the republic,” he said.

With protests expected to continue into Thursday night, bus and tram services in and around Paris will be halted from 9:00 pm, said the president of the surrounding Ile de France region, Valerie Pecresse.