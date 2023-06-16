Motailatu @59: We stand as beacon of faith, testament to transformative power of God’s love

Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide(MCCSW), has on Friday said that the church is a beacon of faith and a testament to the transformative power of God’s love.

This was disclosed in a statement dated16 June, 2023.

It noted that the activities marking the 59th anniversary of Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide(MCCSW) end on Sunday with a grand thanksgiving scheduled for the church’s international cathedral at Ajah, Lagos.

The thanksgiving will be presided by the Prelate Baba Aladura Elder Israel Akinadewo *FCA, PhD, who doubles as the President of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC).

It will be the culmination of a one-week celebration that included charity day, community service, bible exposition, bible quiz, prophetic hour and documentary.

The church was founded on June 14, 1964, by Saint Isaiah Motailatu Akinadewo.

A statement by the anniversary committee chairman Special. Apostle Julius Opasola and secretary Mother-In-Israel Jemimah Dosunmu explained the activities were aimed at strengthening the faith of members, deepening their biblical knowledge and fostering unity among believers.

On Friday, there would be captivating documentary highlighting the visionary journey of MCCSW for participants to gain valuable insights into the church’s history, its founding principles and the impactful work it has accomplished over the years.

“This documentary will serve as a testament to the faithfulness and grace of God,” the statement explained.

On Saturday, esteemed leaders, pastors and experts will share valuable insights on effective leadership in the context of the church and the community during a conference.

The statement added: “The conference aims to equip attendees with practical tools, strategies, and inspiration to enhance their leadership skills and make a positive impact in their spheres of influence.”

Sunday’s thanksgiving “will bring together members, guests, and dignitaries from around the world to express gratitude for the church’s 59 years of spiritual growth, community impact, and God’s faithfulness. The service will feature powerful worship, uplifting sermons, and heartfelt expressions of thanksgiving.

“The grand thanksgiving service will be a culmination of gratitude, reflecting on the past and looking forward to a future of continued spiritual growth and impact. As Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide enters its 60th year, it stands as a beacon of faith and a testament to the transformative power of God’s love.”