Most post-2023 election commentaries fueled by partisanship,  ignorance – CSO

A Civil Society Group, Centre for Transparency Advocacy has said most of the narratives on the outcome of the 2023 general elections are fueled by people with partisan interest or those with poor knowledge of the electoral process.

Faith Nwadishi, Executive Director centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) stated this on Friday while addressing journalists in Abuja.

She said despite some noticeable challenges that bedeviled the elections, the positives outcomes outweighed the negative outcomes, adding that Nigerians must not lose sight of the real gains of the elections.

Nwadishi said many of commentators on the outcome of election have not had time to read the electoral Act and are not familiar with the processes of elections.

She argued that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s adept use of technology has set a new global standard for election management bodies.

Nwadishi said due to the reforms introduced by INEC even litigants relying on these reforms to present their cases at various tribunals across the nation.

Furthermore, Nwadishi said the electoral umpire under the leadership of Prof Yakubu Mahmoud was instrumental in pushing for the repeal of the Electoral Act and strongly advocated for a new law that addressed the challenges and opportunities of our electoral system.

She said this law, marks a transformative milestone in our democratic journey, noting that the push for about 15 clauses in the new Act led to tangible improvements in our electoral processes.

She said, “it is undeniable that some citizens expressed concerns about the challenges that bothered the elections such as, logistical issues. However, we must consider the broader context in which the elections took place. The lack of adequate resources, such as cash and fuel, combined with the persistent insecurity across the country, posed significant challenges for the successful execution of the electoral process.

“In some unfortunate cases, Citizens including INEC officials themselves fell victim to these challenges, with some being abducted or tragically losing their lives. These circumstances should not be overlooked when evaluating the performance of the Commission.”

She said in managing elections within a nation as expansive and diverse as Nigeria, significant challenges always arise.

However, Nwadishi said “The innovative reforms such as the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), has helped to a large extent to strengthen the credibility, transparency, and integrity of our elections despite the myriads of challenges faced. This technology-based system has strengthened the credibility, transparency, and integrity of our elections.”