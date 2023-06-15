‘Money can buy happiness’ — Quincy Nippon declares

Happiness is a sense of well-being, joy, or contentment. When people are successful, they feel happiness, though different people feel happiness for different reasons. That said, the key enabler to happiness is money, and lots of it brings more happiness.

Though some people would beg to differ, however, that is the underlining message from the CEO of Nippon Group Limited, Quincy Peter Patrick, fondly known as Quincy Nippon, who has been on both sides of the divide in life.

Quincy Nippon was born and raised in Abia State and had his primary and secondary education there. He attended Cameron Barracks Primary School and Wilcox Memorial Comprehensive Secondary School, both in Aba, a commercial town in the state. He is a major player in Nigeria’s private sector, creating value and contributing significantly to the growth of the economy.

Quincy Nippon is the managing director of Nippon Grand Hotel located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Nippon Real Estate Limited. The distinguished hotelier offers one of the most exquisite and exclusive services in the hospitality industry in Nigeria, including gym and cinema.

Quincy Peter Patrick is equally a frontrunner in the real estate revolution in Nigeria and Africa. The enterprising and visionary businessman operates one of the leading real estate companies in the sector, bridging the alarming accommodation deficit by providing quality and decent mass housing to the people.

In 2021, Quincy Nippon was honoured with the Fellowship Award Hall of Fame by the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana (CIPRMP) headquartered in Ghana with Liaison offices in Nigeria, Cote d’ivoire, Liberia and Kenya, for his entrepreneurial excellence and exceptional management track records over the years.

Quincy Nippon knows how to find a way to relax and relieve stress. The entrepreneur travels out of the country on holidays to some of the nicest places and mingles with friends frequently. On one of his recent trips, he categorically stressed that money attracts happiness.

“Anyone said money can’t buy you happiness, you can transfer it to my account,” Quincy Nippon said.

.