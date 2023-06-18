MOJEC vows to close metering gap by achieving 1 million installations

Mojec International Limited today has announced its milestone achievement of 1,000,000 meter Installs across the nation. This achievement underscores the metering company’s commitment to bridging the metering gap and solving the challenge of electricity in the power sector and the country at large.

With an established state-of-the-art meter manufacturing plant with the capacity to produce 2,400,000 meters annually, the foremost indigenous metering company through its subsidiary Mojec Meter Asset Management Company (M3AC) is the largest Meter Asset Provider (MAP) in the country.

The organization in partnership with the Federal government under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) and the MAP initiative with Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has provided meter assets and installations for Nigerians through respective DisCos ensuring that the average Nigerian household pay for only electricity they use while also securing funds for the DISCOs.

According to Ms Chantelle Abdul, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MOJEC International, ‘’Our motivation and goal at Mojec is to help the electricity sector achieve its potential. When we first came into the sector, 80% of Nigerians did not have meters, and today we have significantly contributed to reducing that to at least 50%. As a developing economy, we understand the meter needs will continue to grow, and as a result, we have invested in research and development that not only designs but also produces meters that speak to peculiar issues in the ecosystem. We have meters for needs that are specific to Nigeria and other African countries. Today, Mojec is getting Nigeria metered, and it is amazing the results we have helped the sector achieve so far.’’

Mojec is known as the foremost meter manufacturer and supplier to the Nigerian DisCos and is globally recognised as a leader and innovator in metering. In its past 38 years, the company has continued to deliver on smart meters, making them one of the leading metering brands in the energy sector with solutions that address the sector’s key challenges.