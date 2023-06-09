Mobilise resources to tackle japa syndrome, improve services, NHEA tells FG

… As online voting for 2023 Award opens with 100 nominees

By Chioma Obinna

Organisers of the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, have urged the new administration of President Bola Tinubu to mobilise resources to tackle migration of health professionals abroad, provision of low interest loan for healthcare providers as well as improve the working conditions of health workers at all levels.

To this end, online voting for this year’s Nigeria Healthcare Award, NHEA, has opened with 30,000 nominees received.

Addressing a press conference to announce the commencement of the online voting, the Chairman, NHEA Advisory Committee, Dr Anthony Omolola, who noted that the award has improved standards of healthcare delivery in the private sector by 95 per cent said the new administration should work towards achieving the Universal Health Coverage, UHC.

Omolola said government must provide the enabling environment to attract Nigerian health professionals overseas as well as end migration of those in the country abroad.

“All we are advocating is total healthcare delivery to Nigerians within the healthcare space. There is need for the government to implement passed NHIA Act into law, make loans available to private health sector with low interest rate and a longer tenure of moratorium.

“There is need for government to fix power as most facilities in private sector are the local government of their own investment, they provide power, water, loan, roads, everything. If there can be provisions of these things by government, private healthcare facilities efficiency will go up.

“Government must be slow with taxations as it was done in India, particularly, multiple taxation should be discouraged in healthcare. These are very inconveniencing for hospitals and all these costs will go back to Nigerians. The Japa syndrome, if we have a robust system and better economy in Nigeria those people that have left will come back and put into practice what they have learnt there. “

Speaking, a member of NHEA, Dr Olaokun Soyinka added that the government should find a way to improve the working conditions for the wide range of medical professionals at all times.

“With NHEA identifying and encouraging those high levels of quality in the private sector, what we are advising government is to improve the engagement in the private sector and use that to help to pull up the quality across board.

“One example is liaising with the private sector for professional development, send nurses and doctors, physiotherapist to see what is happening in the private sector, see the standards that are there in the private sector that needs to also move to the public sector. So if NHEA is helping to challenge the private sector to raise their quality, government should also tap into that quality to improve what they are offering to the citizens.”

Speaking, the Executive Director, NHEA, Dr Wale Alabi, also urged the government to focus on the revitalization of the Primary Healthcare, PHCs.

He said the country has enough PHCs,, and Tertiary hospitals, hence, the need to build capacity of those professionals in the Tertiary and PHCs in specialize care. Encourage them by providing better working conditions.

Speaking, Pharm Gbenga Olubowale recalled that the COVID era exposed the inability of the country to meet the drug needs of Nigerians, particularly, when some drug producing countries stopped exporting.

“As at today, Nigeria is only able to manufacture about 45 per cent of our drug needs. We cannot leave our drug security in the hands of Asians or the westerners. These are very key. The new government needs to do anything possible to ensure local drug manufacturers remain in business. What are the things we need, finances, what stop us from having a special facility ;like we have Bank of Industry, we can have a Health bank where by it will be a facility that understand how the health sector works.

that Online voting has commenced for the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award 2023 (NHEA) for nominees who were able to scale the first round of assessments by the NHEA Jury.

On his part, NHEA Director of Communication, Marketing & Strategy, Moses Braimah explained that the online voting was for nominees who were able to scale the first round of assessments by the NHEA Jury.

He listed some of the nominees to include; Duchess, Cedarcrest, AXA Mansard, Total health Trust, GE, JNCI, UBA, Access Bank, Echolab, Pyramid Diagnostics and over 100 other organisations and individuals.

Braimah said: “Nomination closed on May 23rd, 2023, with so many surprises and excitements. We are now at the final stage where voting has commenced by the public and some categories of shortlisted nominees are being visited by our team of inspectors to verify claims made by nominators for nominees.”

NHEA Executive Secretary, Vivian Alikai said: The voting process requires the potential voter to visit the NHEA to register in order to create an account, which is then authenticated via the email provided by the registrant. After successful registration, the voter can then begin voting after login. “

He said voting will end at midnight on June 20, 2023. Winners will be announced at a grand ballroom ceremony on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Eko Hotel & Suites Victoria Island, Lagos.

The NHEA Jury shortlisted nominees from over 30,000 nominations that were received.

The award is aimed at recognizing and celebrating the achievements of personalities and organizations who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian health sector in the last one year.

In addition, it will recognize the rapid growth of Nigeria’s healthcare sector, the role of technology and the capacity of organizations and individuals to influence and set new performance standards in Nigeria and beyond.

NHEA, the Oscar of Nigeria healthcare is supported by PharmAccess Foundation. The award is organized by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.