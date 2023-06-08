Mobile court convicts 21 in Benin for street trading, traffic offences

Foto druk verkeer in Lagos, Nigeria. Als voorbeeld; graag keuzebeelden Traffic jams form along Nnamdi Azikiwe street in Lagos January 22, 2003. Drivers in Lagos are stopping to gape at UFOs – unidentified flashing objects – that have been mysteriosly appearing at busy intersections around the city of Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria. REUTERS/George Esiri GE/GB

A mobile court at King’s Square, Benin, on Thursday evening, convicted 21 people for illegal parking, dropping passengers in unauthorised places, driving one-way as well as street trading.

The State Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Ayo Aigbokhiade, said that all the convicts who were apprehended within the Benin metropolis pleaded liable.

Aigbokhiade said the offences contravened Section 106, (paragraph E) of the new criminal law of Edo state 2022.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, ordered the street trader who was convicted to pay fine of N3,000 while other 20 convicted traffic offenders should pay a fine between N20,000 and N50,000 each within two days.

Oare, however, cautioned and discharged one other offender who pleaded not liable and was able to prove his case in court.

According to him, after two days of conviction without paying the fine, each impounded vehicles would attract a daily packing charge of N1,000.