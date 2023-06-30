Misconduct: IGP Egbetokun orders arrest of Edo Policemen

…Movement to Force headquarters to face sanctions

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has condemned the disturbing incident where a team of policemen ran a vehicle over a Nigerian on Thursday June 29, 2023 at Ekpoma, Edo State.

Consequently, the IGP has directed the erring policemen, who have been in detention in Edo State, to report to the Force Headquarters Abuja on Monday for further action.

A statement by Force Public Relations Offiver, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “Members of the public, particularly the people of Ekpoma, are implored to remain calm as the present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality.”