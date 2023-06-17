Ministers: N’Delta group urges Tinubu to consider character, capacity

President Tinubu

*Makes case for Angbare

By Uche Kenechukwu

The leadership of the Progressive Peace Ambassadors of Niger Delta, PPAND, has urged President Bola Tinubu to evaluate the capacity of individuals before making ministerial appointments.

PPAND, which said competency and quality leadership must be the yardstick, noted that Prince Ebitimi Angbare fits the profile for ministerial appointments into the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

Disclosing this in Yenagoa, leaders of the group which include General Coordinator, Parker Waritimi; Deputy Coordinator, Markson Isere; Secretary, Akpere Andrew; Spokesman, Samson Amasuomo; and Financial Secretary, Jerry Akebofah among others, said Angbare is capable of transforming visions to reality, obstacles into innovations and separateness into solidarity.

PPAND said: “Angbare’s track record shows that he is abreast with the assignment ahead and he has a very good knowledge of the constitution in relation to how democratic leadership works, hence he was tagged no ‘Tinubu’s First Political Son’ patriot and grand patron of all Tinubu support groups in Bayelsa State.

“The title given to Angbare actually gave credence to how well Angbare understood the democratic template set by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prior to his victorious emergence in the recently concluded presidential elections.”

Expressing optimism that President Tinubu will grant their request, the group said Angbare has changed the lives of many in Bayelsa, emphasising that if the President carried out a survey on their claims, he would see that all they have said was true.

PPAND said: “Mr President sir, with due respect, we quote you in your democracy day speech when you said ‘we shall be faithful to truth, faithful to equity and faithful to justice.’ A ministerial appointment to Amgbare will serve as faithfulness to truth, faithfulness to equity, justice and fairness, because Ebitimi Amgbare has been fully committed to your course with truth, unwavering belief and sacrifice since the awful days of ACN to now better days of APC through his former political father, late DSP Alamieyeseigha of blessed memories, the first democratic governor of Bayelsa State.”

Speaking on behalf of the group, self-styled general, Parker Waritimi, added that Angbare is the kind of leader Bayelsans and Nigerians need as a minister, saying he is a nationalist who can promote and project the positive values of the nation.

Waritimi also said Angbare has empowered youths through capacity building programmes which has yielded positive results for government and indigenes of Bayelsa.

He explained that as God answered the prayers of Nigerians by making Tinubu a President, Angbare’s appointment as minister will be an answered prayer.

On his part, Akpere Andrew said: “Angbare is a man who values everyone. He sees everyone as his friend and brother. He welcomes people into his house irrespective of their position or social status.”