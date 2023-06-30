Ministerial Appointment: APC group urges Tinubu to seek best hands

By Dickson Omobola

The APC legacy group in Cross River State, on Friday, urged President Bola Tinubu to consider appointing a minister from the state, saying capable and competent hands are available.

Members of the group, led by Mr Sampson Egom, said it is imperative for the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to assess those being considered for the ministerial slots.

The group, in a statement, said: “Let the party reward and promote the silent majority who do not have political godfathers and godmothers. We have a lot of committed, dedicated and competent party members who are qualified to be appointed ministers. President Bola Tinubu should look at all of them, evaluate them fairly and carefully before selecting one of them.

“He should look at their political antecedents and adjudge which of them will give the people of the state a good representation. The person must be someone who truly knows the state well and who can add value to his administration.”

Speaking on speculations that the party’s women leader, Dr Betta Edu, might be in contention for appointment, the group said the former health commissioner was a native of Anambra State, and it would be unfair to appoint her over indigenes.

The statement added: “At our level of national development and democracy in Nigeria, where somebody comes is still considered as something to be taken into consideration when appointments are made. Dr Betta is from Anambra State but married to someone from Cross River State.

“The husband is from Abi local government area where the member representing Abi/Yakurr federal constituency is from. Would her appointment not disturb the political apple card in that constituency?

“It will certainly be. A minister and a member of the House of Representatives should all not come from the same local government area. It does engender inclusiveness and a sense of belonging among people from that area. It is a poisoned chalice that will promote disharmony and discord.

“Is there anything to show that Dr Betta Edu delivered the Adadama ward fully to the APC as she has been claiming everywhere? If she is to be considered, maybe she can be given a slot in Anambra State, But certainly not a slot that is meant for Cross River.”