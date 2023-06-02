Mexican police discover 45 bags of body parts in bush

Forensic experts work with several bags of human remains extracted from the bottom of a ravine by a helicopter, which were abandoned at the Mirador Escondido community in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico on May 31, 2023. The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office is investigating to find out if the remains belong to the 7 call center workers who disappeared on their way to work in recent days. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

By Biodun Busari

Mexican authorities have found 45 bags containing human body parts which they said could be the ones of the missing call centre staff.

The bags were discovered in a ravine in a suburb of Guadalajara on Wednesday night, according to the state prosecutor’s office in Jalisco.

CNN said the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office investigating the deaths said it has initial information that the body parts “match the physical characteristics of some of the young people missing employees of the call centre.”

Seven call centre employees were reported missing between May 20 and 22 in the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara, in western Mexico.

Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruíz, a Jalisco prosecutor, said they found the human remains inside bags thrown on a lot with a very steep slope.

Forensic experts have yet to determine the number of victims and their identities, CNN said.

The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences is working with the families of those missing to determine the identification of the human remains.

The country has been disturbed by an epidemic of disappearances with more than 100,000 Mexicans and migrants still missing.

In March, after four Americans were abducted in Mexico, leading to the deaths of two of them, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador argued that Mexico is a safer country than the United States.

Kidnapping and human trafficking are also not unusual in parts of Mexico, particularly in border areas and Mexico’s overall homicide rate is among the highest in the world.