Messi stopped at Beijing airport for travelling with wrong passport

Lionel Messi was stopped at border control of the Beijing Airport while trying to use his Spanish passport rather than his Argentine one.

The former Barcelona star arrived in China in a private jet last weekend, joined by his orderly and a number of friends, including Argentine star, Angel di Maria.

Messi was travelling to join his international teammates ahead of a friendly against Australia on Thursday.

A video circulating on social media showed the 35-year-old surrounded by several police officers.

Messi appeared to hold onto his passport while talking to them about the issue.

The local press in China reported that the problems had emanated because Messi tendered the wrong passport.

It is reported that Messi believed he could travel to Taiwan on his Spanish passport, meaning that it was also valid for China.

He was quoted as saying: “Is Taiwan not China?”

The World Cup winner was delayed for two more hours before he was finally granted a visa and let go.