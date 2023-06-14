Messi didn’t get respect he deserved in France – Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has hit out at the club supporters for not giving Lionel Messi the treatment he deserves.

The Argentinian legend, who won the World Cup for the first time in his career in December, will exit Parc des Princes at the end of the month upon the expiry of his contract.

During his last days at the club, Messi was at the receiving end of jeers from the club supporters who grew dissatisfied with his performance on the pitch and conducts off the pitch.

Speaking in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport (quotes via Goal), Mbappe said: “We are talking about potentially the best player in the history of football. It’s never good news when someone like Messi leaves.

“Personally, I don’t understand why so many people were so relieved that he was gone. We are talking about Messi.

“He needs to be respected, and instead he didn’t get the respect he deserved in France. It’s a shame, but that’s how it happened. We will have to do what we can to replace him.”

Messi is set to move to MLS franchise Inter Miami, having confirmed his intention to join them at the end of his PSG contract in an interview with Spanish outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport. The deal has not yet been finalised.