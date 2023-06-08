Mercy Chinwo didn’t charge to sing at our church – Poju Oyemade faults Fr Oluoma’s claims

Senior pastor of The Covenant Nation and convener, The Platform Nigeria, Poju Oyemade has negated claims by a Catholic priest in the Abuja Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Chinenye Oluoma that female gospel superstar, Mercy Chinwo charges to sing at churches.

Oyemade, whose The Platform Nigeria has become an avenue for discourse on nation-building and development with many past speakers such as former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took to his verified Twitter handle on Thursday to invalidate the untrue and damaging comment by Fr Oluoma’s in a video online.

Oyemade said, “Mercy Chinwo sang at our service at Lekki last Sunday and the honorarium we gave was at our discretion. She made NO formal charges.”

Oyemade responded directly to a report where Fr Oluoma claimed Chinwo charges 10m to minister at worship centres, lashing gospel musicians who demand huge payments to perform in a place of worship.