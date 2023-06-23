Mental health initiative launches programme on substance use disorder

By Rosemary Iwunze

Substance use disorder has reached a critical level in Nigeria, posing significant challenges to public health, society, and the economy.

According to recent surveys conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), approximately 14.4% of Nigerians are involved in drug use, with cannabis, prescription opioids, benzodiazepines, and codeine cough syrups being the most prevalent substances of abuse.

The alarming findings from the UNODC highlight a range of factors that contribute to the vulnerability of Nigerians to drug addiction. These factors include poverty, unemployment, peer influence, and the easy availability of illicit drugs.

Weakened drug control policies, inadequate law enforcement, and corruption further exacerbate the drug trade, leading to an increase in substance abuse.

Of particular concern is the rising prevalence of synthetic drugs, necessitating immediate and effective measures to address this alarming trend. Synthetic substances like “mkpuru mmiri” (commonly known as ice or crystal meth) and “Colos” (also referred to as Colorado) have emerged as notable synthetic variants of cannabis.

As the International Day Against Substance Use approaches on June 26, key stakeholders are joining forces to raise awareness and sensitize the public about this urgent issue. Resurgence Mental Health Support Initiative, a non-profit organization, has devised a comprehensive series of programs for the week, aimed at combating the addiction crisis in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Chinyere Okoro, SMART Recovery Master trainer, Resurgence Mental Health Support Initiative (RMHSI), said RMHSI will on June 26 address the pervasive issues of stigma and discrimination surrounding individuals struggling with drug addiction.

According to her, the objective is to foster compassion, understanding, and support within society. She emphasised the need for empathy, stating, “By challenging stigma and discrimination, we can create an environment that encourages individuals to seek help without fear of judgment.”

On June 28th, a crucial stakeholders meeting will take place to introduce a “SMART Recovery Program,” an effective alternative to incarceration, which provide essential resources for sustainable long-term recovery.

Also, Mr. Nehemiah Gambo, master trainer, SMART Recovery Program, RMHSI, underscores the significance of this initiative, stating, “By offering support and resources through programs like SMART Recovery, we can break the cycle of addiction and help individuals rebuild their lives.”

In collaboration with the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Resurgence Mental Health Support Initiative is organizing a free training webinar on June 30th.

This event aims to advance the field of Addiction Medicine and empower physicians and clinicians with evidence-based knowledge to effectively address drug addiction.

Dr. Honest Anaba, Clinical Director, RMHSI, and a member of NMA, highlighted the importance of education in tackling the crisis.

“Equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge is crucial in providing comprehensive care to individuals struggling with addiction,” he said.

Resurgence Mental Health Support Initiative, alongside key stakeholders, are committed to combating the addiction crisis in Nigeria. They urge everyone to join them in this crucial endeavor to create a healthier, safer, and more supportive society for all.