Meet Tinubu’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Bala Abubakar

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, appointed Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar as the new Chief of Air Staff.

Abubakar replaced Air Vice Marshal Ishiaka Amao, who was appointed as the former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

Here is the profile of Air Vice Marshal Abubakar below.

Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar was born on 11 September 1970. He hails from Shanono Local Government Area in Kano State. He enlisted into the NAF as a member of NDA RC 39 and commissioned Pilot Offr on September 19, 1992.

The Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command has attended several courses and acquired notable qualifications, which include:

Bachelor of Science Degree from the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna.

Ab initio and Basic Flying Training Courses at the 301 Flying Training School Kaduna.

Basic and Advance Airborne Courses at Nigerian Army Infantry Center and School Jaji.

Company Amphibious Operations Course at Nigerian Army Infantry Center and School in Calabar.

Junior and Senior Command and Staff Courses at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji and

National Defence Course at the Nasser Higher Military Academy, Cairo – Egypt.

Master’s Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from ABU Zaria.

Previous appointments held by Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar include:

Admin Officer 16 Engineering Wing, 1 Engineering Group NAF Makurdi.

Officer Commanding Admin Services Flight/ Group Public Relations Officer, 97 Special Operations Group NAF Port Harcourt.

Officer Commanding Yellow Squadron – Air Force Military School Jos.

Admin Officer Primary Flying Training Wing – 301 FTS NAF Kaduna.

SO1 Admin 301 FTS NAF Kaduna.

Officer Commanding ‘B’ Squadron (Do 228) – 81 Air Maritime Group NAF Benin.

Team Leader MILOB Team Site 615 Mahagi (Ituri Brigade) MONUC.

Aviation Planning Officer, MONUC Air Operations Kinshasa, DRC.

Commanding Officer Base Services Wing 81 Air Maritime Group Nigerian Air force Benin.

Operations Officer Operational Conversion Unit 88 Military Airlift group Nigerian air Force Lagos.

Operations Officer 88 Military Airlift Group Ikeja Lagos. Commanding Officer 21 Wing 88 Military Airlift Group Lagos.

Group Safety Officer 88 Military Airlift Group Ikeja Lagos.

Fleet operation officer – 011Presidential Air Fleet.

Commander 011 Presidential Air Fleet.

Chief of Staff, Mobility Command.

Director of Policy, HQ NAF and lastly

Director of Operations, HQ NAF

Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command.

Currently the Chief of Standards and Operations, HQ NAF.

The most senior officer Abubakar has been honoured with several awards and decorations, which include:

Distinguished Service Star.

Passed Staff Course (psc)

Fellow Defence College

Masters in International Affairs.

Member National Institute of Management.

Member Chartered Institute of Public Management.

Member Nigerian Institute of Safety Professionals.

Air Vice Marshal HB Abubakar is happily married with children and in his leisure time, the senior officer enjoys flying airplanes, reading, reflecting and keeping fit.