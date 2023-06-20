Meet the new Service Chiefs, IGP, Customs CG

Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff

Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla was born on December 6, 1968 in Enugu Ezike Igbo Eze north LGA of Enugu State.

He obtained the WASC from the Nigeria Military School, Zaria in June 1987 where he graduated as the best boy in Sciences.

He had A1 in all subjects except English language and is a member of the 39 RC NDA, graduated with a BSc in Maths and was awarded sword of honour as the best naval cadet in his course.

Ogalla was commissioned S Lt on September 16, 1992 and rose to the rank of R Adm wef 16 Sep 21. He completed the STC NNS QUORRA, Basic Hydrography National Hydrographic School India in May 2000, Junior and Senior Staff Courses AFCSC Jaji in Nov 01 and Jul 06 respectively.

Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff

Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja was born in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State on February 28, 1968.

He attended Local Authority Teachers College Demonstration School Osogbo between 1973 and 1979.

He also attended St Charles Grammar School, Osogbo from 1979 – 1984.

After that, he proceeded to The Polytechnic, Ibadan from 1984 to 1986 where he obtained the West African School Certificate (Advanced Level).

He was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy on 12 September 1987 as a member of 39th Regular Course and was commissioned as 2Lt on 19 September 1992 into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps.

ABUBAKAR, Chief of Air Staff

Air Vice-Marshal Hassan Abubakar was born on September 11, 1970. He hails from Shanono Local Government Area in Kano State. He enlisted into the Nigeria Air Force as a member of NDA RC 39 and commissioned Pilot Officer on 19 Sep 1992.

While as Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Abubakar attended several courses and bagged the Bachelor of Science Degree from the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna.

He attended the Basic Flying Training Courses at the 301 Flying Training School in Kaduna and also got the Basic and Advance Airborne Courses at Nigerian Army Infantry Center and School in Jaji.

Acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, born on September 4, 1964, hails from Egbado South Local Government Area of Ogun State, enlisted into the Nigeria Police force as a Cadet ASP (Course 16) on March 3, 1990.

He holds a Bsc (ED) (Hons) in Mathematics and an Msc Engineering Analysis both from the University of Lagos.

He also holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Lagos State University, LASU and a Post Graduate Diploma, PGD, in Petroleum Economic from Delta State University.

In addition, the acting IGP bagged a PhD Peace and Security Studies from Al-hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Egbetokun was a former Chief Security Officer to President Bola Tinubu when the latter was governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2005.

He also served among others as the Deputy Commandant of the Police College Ikeja in Lagos State, Commissioner of Police Servicom Force Headquarters Abuja, Commissioner of Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal, EOD, Force Headquarters; Commissioner of Police Kwara State Command.

Adeniyi, new Customs C-G

Mr Bashir Adeniyi, the Acting Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs has over 30 years experience in Customs administration and has covered Strategic and operational responsibilities.

From February 2020 to January 2023, Adeniyi was an Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs.

He was also the Commandant of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He has been involved in mentoring and leadership development.