Meet Nigeria’s craziest stuntman, Victor Bekewei, who flies from 2-storey buildings, containers

By Damilola Ogunsakin



Everyone has witnessed those jaw-dropping, heart-pounding movie stunts. It’s safe to say that this specialised art form is not for the weak of heart because the stakes are literally life and death.

At times, it may be challenging to distinguish between a stunt performer and computer-generated imagery, CGI.



Meet 100-level Nigerian student, Victor Mbekwe, who flies from 2-storey buildings and containers. In fact, he flips from any available surface or elevation.