Meet new Customs C-G

Bashir Adewale Adeniyi is currently the Acting Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs with over 30 years experience in Customs Administration covering Strategic and operational responsibilities.

He possess deep understanding of the complex and constantly evolving international trade landscape.

He has strong command of customs regulations, laws, and procedures as well as the ability to navigate and adapt to changing policies and regulations. He has demonstrated excellent communication and leadership skills responsible for leading teams of customs officials, working closely with stakeholders across a variety of industries.

Adeniyi built strong relationships with stakeholders and collaborated effectively to ensure efficient and effective movement of goods across borders, over the course of his career. He has a keen eye for details and ability to identify potential risks and areas of non-compliance.

This is evident in effective risk management strategies, guidance and support developed and implemented for his teams to ensure that all customs procedures are followed accurately and efficiently. He is dedicated to promoting trade and economic growth while ensuring compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

Adeniyi is known to maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

He is also committed to continuously improving his knowledge and skills to stay ahead of the ever-changing customs landscape.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

• Conferment of National Honour of Member of the Order of Federal Republic (MFR) by His Excellency Mohammadu Buhari GCFR President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, October 2022.

• Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, August 2022.

• Comptroller – General of Customs Award for seizure of $8,065,612 million cash at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, January 2020.

• Large College Crest Award for Excellence in Service as Deputy Commandant, NCCSC

Gwagwalada December 2019.

• World Customs Organization Award of Excellence as Project Team Leader, Securité Par Collaboration (SPC++), a Customs Regional Security Project, January 2018.

• Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Presidential Award, April 2018

• Joint winner of Burson –Marsteller Award for the Best Research Project on “Reputation

Management in Nigeria Customs Service” in partial fulfillment of the award of Masters of Science in Communications, USI, Lugano Switzerland, November 2013.

• Best Customs Public Relations Officer 2004 – 2007.

Skills

Deep understanding of the complex and

constantly evolving international trade

landscape.

• Strong command of customs regulations,

laws and procedures

• Ability to navigate and adapt to changing

policies and regulations

• Excellent communication and leadership

skills.

• Strong relationships with stakeholders and collaborated effectively to ensure efficient and effective movement of goods across borders.

• Committed to continuously improve

knowledge and skills to stay ahead of the

ever-changing Customs landscape.

• Maintains the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

• Dedicated to promoting trade and eco�nomic growth while ensuring compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

• Keen eye for detail and ability to identify

potential risks and areas of non�

Work History

January 2023 – Till date

• Head of the Strategic Research and Policy Department.

• Coordinating engagements with International Organizations including; World Customs Or�ganization (WCO), World Trade Organization (WTO), United Nations Conference on Trade

and Development (UNCTAD), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), World

Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF)

• Coordination of Customs bilateral and multilateral trade relations.

• Organizing domestic and international seminars, workshops and conferences on Customs related issues

• Supervision of the implementation of emerging issues within Customs including Intellectual

Property Rights (IPR), Data Analytics and Environment Protection.

• Supervision of Customs liaisons with the World Customs Organization (WCO).

• Development of the Strategic Plan for Customs and coordination of Monitoring and evalua�tion of its Plan implementation.

Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs |Nigeria Customs Service

February 2020 – January 2023

• Commandant of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College Gwagwalada, Abuja.

• Curriculum development and its implementation

• Management of Training infrastructure and development of Customs Human Capital

• Mentoring and Leadership development

Cc

Comptroller of Customs

April 2017 – February 2020

• Customs Area Controller of Murtala Mohammed International Airport Command.

• Deputy Commandant—Nigeria Customs Service Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada

(pioneered the commencement of the Command and Staff Courses in 2017)

Deputy Comptroller of Customs

2012 – April 2017

• Import and Export management.

• Prots Administration

• Customs National Public Relations Officer (Headquarters Abuja)

• Adviser and Chief Strategist to Comptrollers-General of Customs (Served under 8 Comp�trollers-General)

EDUCATION

Universitaire Svizzera D’Italiana (USI) – Lugano—Switzerland

Master of Arts in Communication Science

November 2013

Obafemi Awolowo University – Ile-Ife

Bachelor of Science in International Relations

June 1987

Modakeke Highschool – Modakeke

SSCE – June 1979

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIP

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR)

Vice-President of the Governing Council.

International Public Relations Association (IPRA)

SERVICE DECORATIONS

dsm – Distinguished Service Medal (Gold Category)

psc(+) – Passed Staff Course (+)

PROFESSIONAL COURSES

• Executive Programme in Customs and Business Administration (EPCBA) a Joint Pro�gramme (online) of Seoul National University (SNU), Customs Administration of South Ko�rea and the World Customs Organisation (WCO) 5 – 30 April 2021.

• Executive Programme in Customs and Business Administration (EPCBA) at Seoul National University (SNU), Korea, a Joint Programme of SNU and Customs Administration of South Korea and the World Customs Organisation (WCO) 24 October to 18 November 2022.

• Capacity Building Programme for Customs Management on Trade Facilitation, organized by GIZ 15 April 2021 in Abuja.

• World Customs Organisation’s Leadership and Management Development Programme

Workshop in Abuja, 29 August – 9 September 2016.

• Mastering Trade Policy, Executive Education Programme of Harvard Kennedy School, Boston USA, August 23 – September 4, 2015.

• Advanced Strategic Management Session, Executive Master of Communication Pro�gramme of University of California, Los Angelis, USA, 23 July – 2 August 2012.

• Master Class in Strategic Leadership of the Albion College, London Graduate School, 10 –18 December 2011.

• Executive Leadership Training on Becoming a Multi-Dimensional Leader – Professional Leadership Development Training in Toronto Canada, 9 – 14 August 2010.

• International Seaport and Border Protection Training, Charleston, South Carolina, USA 17 – 21 May 2010.

• Certificate of Professional Achievement in Strategic Communications: An International Per�spective of Columbia University, New York 17 – 28 August 2009.

• National Seminar on the Revised Kyoto Convention organized by the World Customs Or�ganisation in Lagos, March – April 2003.

PAPERS AND OTHER ACADEMIC WORKS

• “Promoting a New Data Culture to Scale up Customs Digital Transformation” Nigeria Cus�toms Command and Staff College Gwagwalada 29 April 2022.

• “Effective Stakeholders Engagement in Customs Operations” Presented at Comptrollers’ Retreat, Gwagwalada Abuja, 10 May 2022.

• “Issues and Crisis Response Communication for Public Affairs Officers”, at the Monthly Seminar for Lagos State Public Affairs Officers 29 September 2021.

• “Security Par Collaboration (SPC++) Progress Report and Perspective”, Presented at the Conference of DGs of Customs in West and Central African Region of World Customs Or�ganisation, Bangui, Central African Republic, 13 March 2019.

• “International Political System and the Changing Dynamics of Global Customs Operation” Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College Gwagwalada 10 July 2019

“Security Par Collaboration (SPC ++) A Regional Customs Security Project”, Presented at the 1st Technical Working Group Workshop on Border Security in Accra Ghana, 29 August 2019.

• “Perspective in Regional Security”, Presented to Delegation of the European Union in Abu�ja. April 2018.

• “Combating Illicit Financial Flow and Trade Mis-invoicing: Nigeria Customs Perspective”, Brussels, 5 May 2018.

• “Managing Fragile Borders in Africa” Presentation at the Global Security Conference, World Customs Organisation, Brussels 2 – 4 August 2018.

• “Security Par Collaboration (SPC++) Border Cooperation in Lake Chad Region through Da�ta and Intelligence”, Picard Conference, Malatya, Turkey 9 – 11 August 2018.

• “Living the NIPR Brand”, presented at the Workshop on Attitudinal Change for Personal and Corporate Transformation, Ibadan, 18 August 2018.

• “Communication in Crisis Management”, presented at the Nigeria Police Public Relations School Week, Abuja 24 August 2017.

• “Strategic Crisis Communication: Forecasting and Resilience”, presented at, the NIPR An�nual Conference of Directors/Heads of Public Relations, Uyo Akwa Ibom, 25 August 2018.

• “Securing Border Economy in Fragile Borders” Presentation made to Borno State Security Council at Government House Maiduguri, Borno State, 1 November 2018.

• “Issues and Crisis Response Communication”, presented at the Aviation MCPD held at NA�MA Headquarters, Lagos. 23 November 2018.

HIGH-LEVEL MEETINGS

Council Meetings Participated in all Governing Council meetings of the WCO in Brussels, Belgium from 2010-2019

Policy Committee Sessions Participated in all Policy Commission meetings of the WCO in Brussels, Belgium from 2010-2019

Directors—General of Customs Meetings of West and Central African Region Participated in all regional meetings of DGs and Experts from 2010-2019