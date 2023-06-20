Meet mathematician, ex-CSO to Tinubu appointed acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, appointed Deputy Inspector-general of Police, DIG Kayode Egbetokun, as the acting Inspector-general of Police pending the confirmation of the Senate.

Until his latest appointment, Egbetokun was decorated as the Deputy Inspector-general of Police and supervising DIG for the South-West geo-political zone, to man the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Force Headquarters, Abuja since April 6, 2023.

The new Police boss was born on September 4, 1964 in Erinja, Yewa South local government area of Ogun State and he enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He had his initial cadet training in the Nigeria Police Academy, and has attended many other courses within and outside the Police Force.

He has worked in several Police Commands and formations across the country and held command positions at various times.

As a Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1999, he was appointed the Chief Security Officer to the then-elected governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, who is now the President of Nigeria.

In that capacity, he coordinated the security of the entire state while reporting to the governor.

He has served as the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos, Squadron Commander, MOPOL, Anti-Fraud Unit, FCT Command, Abuja, Chief Superintendent of Police, Administration, Lagos State Command headquarters, Ikeja, Area Commander, Osogbo, Osun State Command and Area Commander, Gusau, Zamfara State Command, among several others.

Egbetokun is not only a Police officer but a Mathematician. He graduated from the University of Lagos, Akoka, with Bachelor of Science degree (BSc) in Mathematics in June 1987 and lectured Mathematics briefly at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, before his enlistment into the Police Force.

His other academic qualifications include MSc Engineering Analysis, also from the University of Lagos, Akoka, 1996, PGD in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka, 2000, and an MBA from Lagos State University, Ojo in 2004.