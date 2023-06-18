MC Dasaint storm Benin City with Oga Johnbosco Live

By Ayo Onikoyi

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, the ancient city of Benin, Rickrex Event Centre will experience another mind-blowing comedy show tagged “Oga Johnbosco Live” with a theme “My Observation”.

The event, according to the organiser, Clement Omokhafe Udupegheme popularly known as MC Dasaint, will feature A-List comedians and musicians from all over the country alongside amazing indigenous talents from the city of Benin.

On what to expect at the event, MC Dasaint said “It will be an evening of laughter, jokes, and fun”. He revealed that the event is expected to have an audience strength of over 4000 people.

On why he is organising the event, he said “The event is meant to satisfy the urge of fans and bring premium entertainment to our audience, while using comedy to address societal vices. To promote your esteemed brand side by side our premium comedy experience to fans and comedy lovers of all age brackets. To surpass our previous jaw-breaking standards that we create edition after edition.”

MC Dasaint was the brain behind “Minna Must Laff” ” Hear Me Well”, “MC Dasaint Live in Concert”, and a host of other comedy shows.

MC Dasaint is a versatile comedian, MC, actor, witer, civil engineer and a content creator.from Otuo, Owan East Local Government area in Edo State.