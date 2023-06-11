Matawalle breaks silence over DSS invasion of his two private homes

Matawalle

…Says most vehicles they removed were bought from America before he became governor

Former governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has reacted to the Friday invasion of his two private houses by security agents.

Matawalle who condemned the invasion, conspicuously said he was not notified by his successor, governor Dauda Lawal before the invasion.

He accused the Nigerian security agents of looting the personal belongings of his wives and children in an interview on Saturday morning with BBC Hausa service.

He noted that the vehicles that were taken by the security agents were bought from America before he became Zamfara governor.

His words: “The security agents should display the 40 vehicles for the public judgment. Anybody who knows Bello Matawalle will believe that I have been in car business ever since I became the governor of Zamfara State.

“I have been in car business for a long period of time and most of the vehicles the security personnel impounded from my two houses are those that I bought from America long before I became a governor.

“The vehicles they impounded at Maradun were those donated to me by well-wishers and were all branded with my images and that of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. But surprisingly, they said that the vehicles belong to the state government.

“I have never seen the worst scenario like what happened in my residences last Friday.”