MASSOB didn’t say Igbo won’t be President – spokesman

By Dennis Agbo

Spokesman of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Of Biafra, MASSOB, Comrade Samuel Edeson has denied that the group said that an Igbo man will never be president of Nigeria until 2039.



Edeson said that such an unguarded statement could have emanated from the Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, and not MASSOB.



MASSOB also demanded the immediate arrest of the leader of Nigeria Delta Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, for alleged open brandishing of an Ak47 rifle, threatening to kill Ndigbo after visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Aso Villa.



“MASSOB is warning the Nigerian government to as a matter of urgency arrest Asari Dokubo now, interrogates and ascertain where, how, and what he is doing with Ak 47 riffle.



“MASSOB”s principle of nonviolence must not be taken for weakling because no group or tribe has the monopoly of violence.



“Nnamdi Kanu was arrested and detained because he is agitating for the emancipation of the people of Biafra, but a criminal, a kidnapper, and Pipeline vandalizer who killed many of Nigeria’s security agents are brandishing with AK-47 riffle and the same government turned a deaf ear and blind eyes on him,” Edeson said.