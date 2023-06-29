Martin Luther King Jr’s sister, Christine King Farris dies at 95

FILE PHOTO: Christine King Farris, sister of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., smiles as President Barack Obama is sworn in on her brother’s bible as she watches from Ebenezer Baptist Church following the 45th Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service in Atlanta, Georgia, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo

By Biodun Busari

Christine King Farris, the sister of Martin Luther King Jr has died at the age of 95.

The family announced that she died on Thursday morning.

The late American activist’s daughter, Dr Bernice King posted Farris’ demise on her Twitter page.

“As the eldest sibling of my father, Martin Luther King, Jr., Aunt Christine embodied what it meant to be a public servant,” Martin Luther King III wrote on Twitter.

“Like my dad, she spent her life fighting for equality and against racism in America.”

She was a founding board member of the nonprofit that Coretta Scott King started in 1968 in the wake of her husband’s assassination, and she served in other roles at The King Center.

“I love you and will miss you, Aunt Christine,” Bernice wrote.