Marseille offer out-of-contract Sanchez improved deal to remain at club

Marseille’s Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez reacts after after his team’s defeat in the French L1 football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Stade Brestois 29 (Brest) at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on May 27, 2023. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)

Marseille president Pablo Longoria said on Monday the club had offered Chile midfielder Alexis Sanchez an improved deal in the hope of keeping him at the Velodrome next season.

The 34-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester United playmaker’s contract at the French club ends later this month.

He scored 14 goals in 35 appearances as Marseille finished third in Ligue 1 in Sanchez’s first campaign with the 1993 Champions League winners.

“Alexis’ season was very positive. By his technical standards and his daily work, he was an exemplary leader,” Longoria told reporters at an end-of-season press conference.

“Discussions have started in a positive way. We’ve offered him a higher salary,” he added.

Following Saturday’s loss to relegated Ajaccio on the last day of the season, Longoria’s side are looking for a new coach after Croat Igor Tudor left the club.

Marseille will feature in the Champions League qualifying play-offs after finishing third behind Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and second-placed Lens.

“Firstly, we have to establish a profile and get to know the (new) coach well,” Longoria said.

“We have to play in a way that pleases our fans.

“So, we need an attacking game plan, a little bit of rock and roll, a little bit of spice,” he added.