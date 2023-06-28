Mapping: Gov Umo Eno sues for calm among affected communities

… As Stakeholders Assure Compliance

Following the recent crisis occasioned by the mapping of the State the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has urged the people of Ibeno, Mbo and Eastern Obolo Local Government areas to sheath their swords and maintain peace for the overall interest of the State.

Governor Eno gave the advice on Tuesday at a meeting with stakeholders, including Chairmen, State House of Assembly members, and others from the affected communities held at the Government House, Uyo.

He noted that since the case was already in court, it was incumbent on all to give peace a chance and wait for the matter to be concluded accordingly.

The Governor further appealed to the stakeholders to address their youths and advised them not to foment trouble as the government will not tolerate the breakdown of law and order.

In their response, the stakeholders assured the Governor of total compliance and appreciated the Governor for the meeting which they said was apt and timely.

At the meeting were the State Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, Economic Adviser, Dr. Uduakobong Inam, Member representing Eket Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Okpulopm Etteh, Hon. Martins Esin, Member, House of Representatives, for Oron Federal Constituency, Sir Adasi Obolum and Chairmen of Mbo, Ibeno and Eastern Obolo local government areas, Rt. Hon. Effiong Johnson, House Member, Mbo State Constituency, as well as the Member representing Eastern Obolo State Constituency, Hon. Selina Ukpeatu.

Others were Bishop Etim Ante, President General of Oron Union, Chief Ita Awak, Prince Chris Abasieyo, as well as the heads of security agencies in the State.