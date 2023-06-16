Man United retain Greenwood for 2023-24 season

Manchester United have included Mason Greenwood on their retained list ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The club announced this on their official website on Friday.

The 21-year-old has been suspended from matches and training since he was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour in January 2022 — charges that which subsequently dropped in February 2023.

United immediately opened their own investigation with the process ongoing.

Despite his retainment which is said to be on contractual terms, it remains largely unclear the decision of United as regards the future of the player at the club.

The 21-year-old has a contract at Old Trafford that runs until 2025 with the option of an additional year.