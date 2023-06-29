Man United agree deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year contract for £55m, plus £5m in add-ons.

The England midfielder will be Erik ten Hag’s first signing of the summer as he looks to strengthen his side following United’s qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea spent £600m last season and needed to sell before 30 June to ease Financial Fair Play concerns.

Mount joined Chelsea aged six.

Chelsea had rejected United’s first three bids but talks between the two clubs resumed this week to resolve the impasse.

It is understood Chelsea preferred not to lose Mount but were unable to successfully negotiate a new contract with his deal set to expire next year.

Mount, who has scored 33 goals in 195 appearances for Chelsea since making his senior debut in 2019, missed the end of the domestic season with injury as the Blues came 12th – their lowest finish for more than 25 years.