Man stabs his physically challenged girlfriend to death in Kogi

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

One Aisha Aminu, a physically challenged lady has reportedly been stabbed to death by his boyfriend, Siyaka Mohammed in Okene, headquarters of Kogi Senatorial district.

Aisha, 30, was tragically murdered by her boyfriend on Wednesday, in Obehira Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State during a misunderstanding.

The 44 year old Siyaka was said to have stabbed Aisha severally in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and fled the scene after commiting the offense.

According to an eyewitness report, “the suspected murderer visited the deceased shop a few minutes before 6a.m, dragged her from the inner chamber, repeatedly stabbed her until she succumbed to death following the injuries she sustained from her injuries”.

Siyaka who hailed from Obehira in Okene LGA of Kogi State, has since absconded from town and has been declared wanted.

Aisha’s body was subsequently transported and deposited at Okengwe General Hospital mortuary.

It has been reported that Aisha and her boyfriend, Siyaka had an ongoing dispute that had been previously reported to both the Vigilante Group of Nigeria and the community head, unfortunately, the issue remained unresolved.

The state police command public relations officer, SP William Aya confirmed the incident.

Speaking on the the incident, Aya said that the command is on the trail of the suspect with the view to arresting him for prosecution.