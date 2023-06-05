Man shoots dead 35-yr-old girlfriend, her daughter before killing self

By Biodun Busari

A man shot dead his girlfriend, Nicole Hughes and her 18-month-old daughter, Ariella Bell before he killed himself on the bank of the Merrimack River, New Hampshire, in the United States on Saturday.

Police disclosed that the man, 42-year-old Jamie Bell was seen fleeing a Franklin home earlier on Saturday afternoon, according to CBS.

New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods revealed this during an evening news conference, adding that the neighbours said they heard gunshots.

When police arrived at the home, they found Hughes, Ariella Bell, and the shooter, Jamie Bell, all shot to death, Woods said.

Woods said Hughes and Jamie Bell were “intimate partners.” but offered no further details on their relationship.

Police added that Hughes’ 5-year-old daughter from another relationship had a gunshot wound to her arm and a cut on her back.

The girl was taken to a hospital in Massachusetts and her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police spent several hours searching for Bell, first identified as a person of interest, on foot and by helicopter.

During the search, police warned residents to stay inside because Bell was believed to be armed and dangerous.

“Just made sure we locked up right away and kept the kids away from the windows and everyone,” neighbour Kimberly Michaels said. “My heart goes out to the family.”

Autopsies on Sunday confirmed Hughes and her daughter were killed and Jamie Bell died from a single, self-inflicted wound to the neck and that his manner of death was suicide.