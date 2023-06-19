Man seeks N12m for kidney transplant

By Chioma Obinna

Thirty-two-year-old Malik Kanabe is currently battling with Chronic Kidney Disease, a challenge he said has put his life temporarily on hold. According to him, the illness has made living unbearable for him.

Malik, a native of Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State, graduated from the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA), where he studied Quantity Survey. In July 2018, he went for his NYSC programme in Jos, which lasted till June 2019.

According to a medical report signed by a Consultant Nephrologist, Prof. Oluwatoyin Amira, Department of Medicine, LUTH, Kanabe was diagnosed with End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) secondary to chronic glomerulonephritis in February 2023 and has been on regular maintenance dialysis in the hospital.

The report further stated that Malik requires a kidney transplant as it is the best form of treatment for end-stage kidney disease, as it allows him the opportunity to live a near-normal life. The report state “The treatment is estimated to cost about twelve million naira (N12m).”

Kanebe had in January 2023 noticed strange pains which he mistook for malaria and decided to indulge in self-medication.

According to him, “When the pains started, I didn’t take the time to go the hospital and I was treating malaria not until the pains persisted that I finally went to the hospital and was treated for malaria. Still, there was no respite and the pains continued even after taking the malaria drugs.

“Until I started noticing blood in my urine, at this point, I knew this is beyond malaria and had to return to the hospital. This time, I was asked to do a test and when the result finally came out, I was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

“To double check, I came down to Lagos in February and repeated the same test at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, but lo and behold, the result came out the same and was told I would need a kidney transplant. The cost of the transplant has been estimated to be N12 million.”

Malik, who struggled to speak with our correspondent in an emotion-laden voice said: “Since then till now, I have been undergoing dialysis and was told I would have to undergo it for about four months for my blood pressure (BP) to be monitored till it stabilised.

“Within this period, my parents have exhausted their savings on my dialysis. I go for dialysis twice every week and each cost us five hundred thousand naira (N500, 000.00).

Appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to come to his aid, he said, “After my NYSC, I stayed back in Jos to seek employment. But since I wasn’t getting any, I started the business of dog breeding and the sales of foreign dogs, while still searching for a job.

“But getting my dream job has been cut short and my small business was put on hold because of my health challenge and had to relocate to Lagos to seek medical care. At the moment, I am out of business as well as jobless. My parents have been the ones sustaining my medical bills.”

If you are touched by Malik’s plight please send your donation to account number 0013042238, GTB, Abdulmalik Kanabe or call 09162068488.