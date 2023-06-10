Man City vs Inter Milan: De Bruyne subbed off with injury

Manchester City’s Belgian midfielder #17 Kevin De Bruyne leaves the pitch and is substituted by Manchester City’s English midfielder #47 Phil Foden during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL / AFP)

In a repeat of what played out during the 2021 final against Chelsea, Manchester City midfielder, Kevin Bruyne has been subbed off with an injury.

De Bruyne was only beginning to exert his presence on proceedings when he started holding his hamstring.

He was replaced by Phil Foden after signaling to the substitute bench that he could no longer continue.

The game is currently without a goal.