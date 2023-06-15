Man City travel to newly promoted Burnley in PL first day fixtures for 2023/24 season

By Biodun Busari

The Premier League has announced the match fixtures for the upcoming 2023/24 season that will see champions Manchester City travel to the newly promoted side Burnley on Friday night, August 11, 2023, on the first day.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who will be making the Champions League appearance host Nottingham Forest the next day at lunchtime, according to Sky Sports.

Bournemouth will play Conference League champions, West Ham United; Brighton face newcomers Luton Town; and Everton also welcome Fulham to Goodison Park, with all matches to go down at 1500 hours.

Playing same day and time are the newbies Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, as well as Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

It is going to be a super Sunday as the previous season-electrifying Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur by 1400 hours in a London derby that will see the new Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou test his managerial abilities.

Later by 1630 hours, Chelsea who had a woeful season will depend on the tactics of the new manager, Mauricio Pochettino to welcome lacklustre Liverpool, with the hopes that both teams would measure up to the expectations of their fans.

Rounding off the opening weekend is the first Monday night clash, which takes place at Old Trafford as EFL Champions, Manchester United host Wolverhampton at 2000 hours.