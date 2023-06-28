Man City pull out of Rice race after Arsenal’s £105m bid

Manchester City have withdrawn from the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice after Arsenal turned in a third bid worth £105m.

City had a £90m offer rejected by West Ham on Tuesday after the Premier League champions bid £80m up front, plus £10m in add-ons for the England midfielder.

According to football expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens won’t go further in their pursuit of the England international.

City decided to not match or surpass Arsenal’s £105m bid for Rice with the Gunners offering a £100m initial fee, plus £5m in performance-related add-ons.

In pulling out of the race to sign Rice, Man City are following their strategy of not paying more than their own valuation on players, even if it means losing them to a Premier League rival.