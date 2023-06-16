Man City close in on €40m deal for Chelsea’s Kovacic

Manchester City are closing in on signing Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic in a deal worth around €40 million.

Talks between both sides have progressed in recent days with only a few terms left to be agreed upon, according to ESPN.

Kovacic is reported to have broadly agreed personal terms and the transfer will likely progress further after he rounds off his international obligations with Croatia.

Kovacic initially joined Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid in 2018 before signing a permanent deal in a £40m switch a year later.

He made a total of 221 appearances, scoring six goals and winning the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.