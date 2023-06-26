Man-animal relationship vital for human preservation — Don

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Professor of History at Stallenbosch University, South Africa, Sandra Swart has disclosed that preserving human existence is predicated on the mutual human-animal relationship on planet Earth.

Delivering a keynote address during the 3rd International Sustainable Development Dialogue organised by the The Global Affairs and Sustainable Development Institute, at the Osun State University, Osogbo campus on Monday, titled; Rewilding History – Writing Animal Histories for the Anthropocene, she stressed the need for humans to stop taking the central stage for earth preservation.

According to her, man must learn to understand and take his place in global history, to know we are only a part of a network, part of a web of kinship with other animals.

“We are here to bring to fore issues of human history. Up untill now, we have always thought that history is about humans, but my message was ronsay no, in this time of the Anthropocene, in this time of biodiversity crisis, extinction, climate change, a world on fire, we need know how we can co-exist with the other animals.

“I think we need to take it more than human history, more seriously, we need to understand our own place in the world, as humans, it’s only part of a network, only part of the web of kinship with other animals. We need an inter-species, multi species understanding of the world if we are going to survive in it”, she said.

Also speaking, the Araba of Osogbo, Ifayemi Elebuibon stressed the need for mutual relationship between man and nature, saying the mutual relationship must be preserved for global benefits.

Also, the Director, GASDI, Uniosun, Dr John Agbonifor, said the dialogue was aimed at bringing development issues concerning Africa to the fore with a view to making the continent great.